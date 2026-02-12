Slovak Constitutional Court Asks the CJEU How to Interpret European Media Freedom Act
Yesterday, the Plenary of the Slovak Constitutional Court referred a number of questions about the interpretation of the European Media Freedom Act to the Court of Justice of the European Union. The case giving rise to the preliminary reference, PL. 10/2024, concerns the constitutional review of the Act on Radio and Television of Slovakia. Below are the referred questions in Slovak and English, according to the PR of the Court.
Edited DeepL translation into English:
2. In the case filed under ref. no. PL. ÚS 10/2024:
On the proposal of a group of 46 members of the National Council of the Slovak Republic to initiate proceedings under Article 125(1)(a) of the Constitution of the Slovak Republic on the conformity of Section 10(1)(c), (f) and (r), Section 11, Section 12(3) and (5), Section 16(4), Section 19, § 21, § 22, § 23, § 24, § 30(5), (6), (7), (8) and (9), § 31, § 32 and § 33 of Act No. 157/2024 Coll. on Slovak Television and Radio and on Amendments to Certain Acts with Article 1(1) and (2), Article 2(2), Article 7(2) and (5), Article 26(1), (2) and (3), Article 30(1) and (4), Article 31, Article 73(2), Article 78(2) and Article 86(a) of the Constitution of the Slovak Republic, Article 4(3) of the Treaty on European Union, Article 2(2), Article 288 and Article 291(1) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, Article 10 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and Article 11(1) and (2) of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, has ruled as follows:
1. The Court of Justice of the European Union is asked to give a preliminary ruling on the following questions:
I. (a) Is the requirement for ‘effective and non-discriminatory procedures and transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate criteria established in advance’ under Article 5(2) of Regulation (EU) 2024/1083 of the European Parliament and of the Council (EU) 2024/1083 of 11 April 2024 establishing a common framework for media services in the internal market and amending Directive 2010/13/EU (European Media Freedom Act), known as the European Media Freedom Act (hereinafter also referred to as the ‘EMFA’), be interpreted as meaning that national law must directly specify the specific criteria according to which the successful candidate is selected, or is it sufficient for the law to specify only the basic eligibility requirements for potential candidates? b) Given the need for judicial review of decisions on the appointment and dismissal of a board member or senior manager, to what extent must such decisions be justified? To what extent must the selection procedure be subject to judicial review? Does the effectiveness of Article 5(2) EMFA, also in light of Article 11 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, require that judicial review may also be initiated by someone other than an unsuccessful candidate?
II. In the context of the appointment and dismissal of the bodies of a public service broadcaster and in the light of Article 4(2) of the EMFA, how should the requirement of ‘functional independence’ of public service media under Article 5(1) of the EMFA and the requirement of ‘independence’ of the most senior executive or members of the board of directors under Article 5(2) of the EMFA?
(a) Does it satisfy the requirements of such ‘independence’ if national law contains only an exhaustive and narrow list of incompatible functions without ensuring distance from the exercise of public power by means of a general exclusion of incompatibility based on a factual assessment of proximity to the exercise of public power?
(b) Does it satisfy the requirements of such ‘independence’ if the national law entrusts the appointment and dismissal of four of the nine members of the council to the Minister of Culture, three of whom are appointed and dismissed from among experts in the fields of media and audiovisual, economics, law, or information technology, and one is appointed and dismissed on the proposal of the Minister of Finance from among experts in the field of economics, while the other five members of the council are elected and dismissed by the parliament on the proposal of the relevant committee of the National Council of the Slovak Republic (hereinafter also referred to as “parliament” or “national council”) by a majority of the members present, so that so that the council includes one expert in the field of television broadcasting, one expert in the field of radio broadcasting, one expert in the field of economics, one expert in the field of law, and one expert in the field of information technology, with this appointment and election process being preceded by an open selection procedure? If so, can this structure of the Council be considered sufficient to ensure the effective independence of its members from the executive power, or what guarantees, apart from judicial review under question I, should be included in national law to ensure the EMFA’s presumed effective independence?
III. What requirements arise from Article 5(1) of the EMFA for the Ethics Committee, which is an advisory body to the Board and whose role is (only) to take positions on compliance with the statutes of program staff, other creative staff and collaborators of STVR, and the general principles of ethics by STVR employees and its external collaborators in the performance of their activities, and to propose appropriate measures to ensure compliance, because they must always be confirmed by the public broadcaster’s council if the requirement under Article 5(2) of the EMFA, also in light of the reasoning in point 31 of the EMFA, does not apply to members of the ethics committee?
IV. What specific guarantees should national law contain to ensure the “editorial independence” of creative employees of public service media vis-à-vis its administrative bodies or third parties pursuant to Article 4(2), (5), (1) and (6), and (3) of the EMFA? Is it possible for an independent regulator to supervise public service media in accordance with Article 5(4) of the EMFA and in accordance with the general provisions of media law, in particular Act No. 264/2022 Coll. on Media Services and on Amendments and Supplements to Certain Acts (the Media Services Act), as amended (hereinafter referred to as the “Media Services Act”), be considered sufficient to ensure compliance with such guarantees, or is it necessary for the effective application of Article 4(2), 5, paragraph 1 and 6, paragraph 3 of the EMFA, is it necessary to be able to sanction any violator, including the most senior manager and members of the board of a public service media organization or any other violator, for any violation of these provisions?
V. In relation to the expected result set out in Article 5 of the EMFA, can the decision of the legislator, who, by a law promulgated and effective before the entry into force of the (application) of the EMFA, replaced the original public service media with a new public service media, be considered a breach of the duty of loyal cooperation under Article 4(3) of the Treaty on European Union? If so, under what conditions?
2. The proceedings for the purpose of submitting preliminary questions to the Court of Justice of the European Union are suspended.
Preliminary reference in Slovak:
2. Vo veci vedenej pod sp. zn. PL. ÚS 10/2024:O návrhu skupiny 46 poslancov Národnej rady Slovenskej republiky na začatie konania podľa čl. 125 ods. 1 písm. a) Ústavy Slovenskej republiky o súlade § 10 ods. 1 písm. c), f) a r), § 11, § 12 ods. 3 a 5, § 16 ods. 4, § 19, § 21, § 22, § 23, § 24, § 30 ods. 5, 6, 7, 8 a 9, § 31, § 32 a § 33 zákona č. 157/2024 Z. z. o Slovenskej televízii a rozhlase a o zmene niektorých zákonovs čl. 1 ods. 1 a 2, čl. 2 ods. 2, čl. 7 ods. 2 a 5, čl. 26 ods. 1, 2 a 3, čl. 30 ods. 1 a 4, čl. 31, čl. 73 ods. 2, čl. 78 ods. 2 a čl. 86 písm. a) Ústavy Slovenskej republiky, čl. 4 ods. 3 Zmluvy o Európskej únii, čl. 2 ods. 2, čl. 288 a čl. 291 ods. 1 Zmluvy o fungovaní Európskej únie, čl. 10 Dohovoru o ochrane ľudských práv a základných slobôd a čl. 11 ods. 1 a 2 Charty základných práv Európskej únie, takto rozhodol:1. Súdnemu dvoru Európskej únie p r e d k l a d á tieto prejudiciálne otázky:I. a) Má sa požiadavka „účinných a nediskriminačných postupov a transparentných, objektívnych, nediskriminačných a primeraných kritérií stanovených vopred“ podľa čl. 5 ods. 2 nariadenia Európskeho parlamentu a Rady (EÚ) 2024/1083 z 11. apríla 2024, ktorým sa stanovuje spoločný rámec pre mediálne služby na vnútornom trhu a mení smernica 2010/13/EÚ (Európsky akt o slobode médií), tzv. Európskeho aktu o slobode médií (ďalej aj „EMFA“) vykladať tak, že vnútroštátny zákon musí priamo špecifikovať konkrétne kritériá, podľa ktorých sa vyberie úspešný kandidát, alebo postačí, ak zákon špecifikuje len základné požiadavky spôsobilosti možných kandidátov?b) Vzhľadom na potrebu súdneho prieskumu rozhodnutí o menovaní a odvolávaní člena rady alebo najvyššieho riadiaceho pracovníka v akom rozsahu musia byť tieto rozhodnutia odôvodnené? V akom rozsahu musí výberové konanie podliehať súdnej kontrole? Vyžaduje účinnosť čl. 5 ods. 2 EMFA aj vo svetle čl. 11 Charty základných práv Európskej únie, aby súdny prieskum mohol iniciovať aj niekto iný ako neúspešný kandidát?II. Ako sa v kontexte menovania a odvolávania orgánov verejnoprávneho vysielateľa a vo svetle čl. 4 ods. 2 EMFA má vykladať požiadavka „funkčnej nezávislosti“ verejnoprávnych médií podľa čl. 5 ods. 1 EMFA a požiadavka „nezávislosti“ najvyššieho riadiaceho pracovníka alebo členov správnej rady podľa čl. 5 ods. 2 EMFA?a) Vyhovuje požiadavkám takejto „nezávislosti“, ak vnútroštátny zákon obsahuje len taxatívny a úzky zoznam nezlučiteľných funkcií bez toho, aby zabezpečil odstup od výkonu verejnoprávnej moci všeobecnou výlukou nezlučiteľnosti na základe faktického posúdenia blízkosti k výkonu verejnej moci?b) Vyhovuje požiadavkám takejto „nezávislosti“, ak vnútroštátny zákon zveruje z deväťčlennej rady menovanie a odvolanie jej štyroch členov ministrovi kultúry, z ktorých troch vymenúva a odvoláva z radov odborníkov v oblasti médií a audiovízie, ekonómie, práva alebo informačných technológií a jedného vymenúva a odvoláva na návrh ministra financií z radov odborníkov v oblasti ekonómie, keď ďalších päť členov rady na návrh príslušného výboru Národnej rady Slovenskej republiky (ďalej aj „parlament“ alebo „národná rada“) volí a odvoláva parlament nadpolovičnou väčšinou prítomných poslancov tak, aby v rade bol zastúpený jeden odborník v oblasti televízneho vysielania, jeden odborník v oblasti rozhlasového vysielania, jeden odborník v oblasti ekonómie, jeden odborník v oblasti práva a jeden odborník v oblasti informačných technológií, pričom tomuto procesu menovania a voľby predchádza otvorené výberové konanie? Ak áno, možno takéto nastavenie kreovania rady považovať za dostatočné na zabezpečenie efektívneho odstupu jej členov od výkonnej moci, prípadne aké záruky okrem súdneho prieskumu podľa otázky č. I by mal obsahovať vnútroštátny zákon, aby sa EMFA predpokladaný efektívny odstup zabezpečil?III. Aké požiadavky vyplývajú z čl. 5 ods. 1 EMFA pre etickú komisiu, ktorá je poradným orgánom rady a jej úlohou je (len) zaujímať stanoviská k dodržiavaniu štatútu programových pracovníkov, ďalších tvorivých pracovníkov a spolupracovníkov STVR a všeobecných zásad etiky zamestnancami STVR a jej externými spolupracovníkmi pri výkone ich činnosti a navrhovať príslušné opatrenia s cieľom zabezpečiť ich dodržiavanie, pretože musia byť vždy potvrdené radou verejnoprávneho vysielateľa v prípade, ak sa požiadavka podľa čl. 5 ods. 2 EMFA aj vo svetle odôvodnenia v bode 31 EMFA nevzťahuje na členov etickej komisie?IV. Aké konkrétne záruky pre zabezpečenie „redakčnej nezávislosti“ tvorivých zamestnancov verejnoprávneho média voči jeho správnym orgánom alebo tretím osobám podľa čl. 4 ods. 2, 5, ods. 1 a 6, ods. 3 EMFA by mal obsahovať vnútroštátny zákon? Je možné dozor nezávislého regulátora nad verejnoprávnym médiom podľa čl. 5 ods. 4 EMFA a podľa všeobecných ustanovenímediálneho práva, najmä zákona č. 264/2022 Z. z. o mediálnych službách a o zmene a doplnení niektorých zákonov (zákon o mediálnych službách) v znení neskorších predpisov (ďalej len „zákon o mediálnych službách“) považovať pre zabezpečenie dodržiavania takýchto záruk za dostatočný alebo je pre efektívne uplatňovanie čl. 4 ods. 2, 5, ods. 1 a 6, ods. 3 EMFA nevyhnutné, aby pre prípadné porušenie týchto ustanovení bolo možné sankcionovať každého porušovateľa vrátane najvyššieho riadiaceho pracovníka a členov rady verejnoprávneho média alebo akéhokoľvek iného porušovateľa?V. Môže byť vo vzťahu k predpokladanému výsledku stanovenému čl. 5 EMFA rozhodnutie zákonodarcu, ktorý zákonom vyhláseným a účinným ešte pred účinnosťou (uplatnením) EMFA nahradil pôvodné verejnoprávne médium novým verejnoprávnym médiom, považované za porušenie povinnosti lojálnej spolupráce podľa čl. 4 ods. 3 Zmluvy o Európskej únii? Ak áno, za akých podmienok?2. Konanie na účely predloženia prejudiciálnych otázok Súdnemu dvoru Európskej únie p r e r u š u j e .