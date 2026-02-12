Slovak Constitutional Court Asks the CJEU How to Interpret European Media Freedom Act

Yesterday, the Plenary of the Slovak Constitutional Court referred a number of questions about the interpretation of the European Media Freedom Act to the Court of Justice of the European Union. The case giving rise to the preliminary reference, PL. 10/2024, concerns the constitutional review of the Act on Radio and Television of Slovakia. Below are the referred questions in Slovak and English, according to the PR of the Court.

Edited DeepL translation into English:

2. In the case filed under ref. no. PL. ÚS 10/2024:

On the proposal of a group of 46 members of the National Council of the Slovak Republic to initiate proceedings under Article 125(1)(a) of the Constitution of the Slovak Republic on the conformity of Section 10(1)(c), (f) and (r), Section 11, Section 12(3) and (5), Section 16(4), Section 19, § 21, § 22, § 23, § 24, § 30(5), (6), (7), (8) and (9), § 31, § 32 and § 33 of Act No. 157/2024 Coll. on Slovak Television and Radio and on Amendments to Certain Acts with Article 1(1) and (2), Article 2(2), Article 7(2) and (5), Article 26(1), (2) and (3), Article 30(1) and (4), Article 31, Article 73(2), Article 78(2) and Article 86(a) of the Constitution of the Slovak Republic, Article 4(3) of the Treaty on European Union, Article 2(2), Article 288 and Article 291(1) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, Article 10 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and Article 11(1) and (2) of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, has ruled as follows:

1. The Court of Justice of the European Union is asked to give a preliminary ruling on the following questions:

I. (a) Is the requirement for ‘effective and non-discriminatory procedures and transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate criteria established in advance’ under Article 5(2) of Regulation (EU) 2024/1083 of the European Parliament and of the Council (EU) 2024/1083 of 11 April 2024 establishing a common framework for media services in the internal market and amending Directive 2010/13/EU (European Media Freedom Act), known as the European Media Freedom Act (hereinafter also referred to as the ‘EMFA’), be interpreted as meaning that national law must directly specify the specific criteria according to which the successful candidate is selected, or is it sufficient for the law to specify only the basic eligibility requirements for potential candidates? b) Given the need for judicial review of decisions on the appointment and dismissal of a board member or senior manager, to what extent must such decisions be justified? To what extent must the selection procedure be subject to judicial review? Does the effectiveness of Article 5(2) EMFA, also in light of Article 11 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, require that judicial review may also be initiated by someone other than an unsuccessful candidate?

II. In the context of the appointment and dismissal of the bodies of a public service broadcaster and in the light of Article 4(2) of the EMFA, how should the requirement of ‘functional independence’ of public service media under Article 5(1) of the EMFA and the requirement of ‘independence’ of the most senior executive or members of the board of directors under Article 5(2) of the EMFA?

(a) Does it satisfy the requirements of such ‘independence’ if national law contains only an exhaustive and narrow list of incompatible functions without ensuring distance from the exercise of public power by means of a general exclusion of incompatibility based on a factual assessment of proximity to the exercise of public power?

(b) Does it satisfy the requirements of such ‘independence’ if the national law entrusts the appointment and dismissal of four of the nine members of the council to the Minister of Culture, three of whom are appointed and dismissed from among experts in the fields of media and audiovisual, economics, law, or information technology, and one is appointed and dismissed on the proposal of the Minister of Finance from among experts in the field of economics, while the other five members of the council are elected and dismissed by the parliament on the proposal of the relevant committee of the National Council of the Slovak Republic (hereinafter also referred to as “parliament” or “national council”) by a majority of the members present, so that so that the council includes one expert in the field of television broadcasting, one expert in the field of radio broadcasting, one expert in the field of economics, one expert in the field of law, and one expert in the field of information technology, with this appointment and election process being preceded by an open selection procedure? If so, can this structure of the Council be considered sufficient to ensure the effective independence of its members from the executive power, or what guarantees, apart from judicial review under question I, should be included in national law to ensure the EMFA’s presumed effective independence?

III. What requirements arise from Article 5(1) of the EMFA for the Ethics Committee, which is an advisory body to the Board and whose role is (only) to take positions on compliance with the statutes of program staff, other creative staff and collaborators of STVR, and the general principles of ethics by STVR employees and its external collaborators in the performance of their activities, and to propose appropriate measures to ensure compliance, because they must always be confirmed by the public broadcaster’s council if the requirement under Article 5(2) of the EMFA, also in light of the reasoning in point 31 of the EMFA, does not apply to members of the ethics committee?

IV. What specific guarantees should national law contain to ensure the “editorial independence” of creative employees of public service media vis-à-vis its administrative bodies or third parties pursuant to Article 4(2), (5), (1) and (6), and (3) of the EMFA? Is it possible for an independent regulator to supervise public service media in accordance with Article 5(4) of the EMFA and in accordance with the general provisions of media law, in particular Act No. 264/2022 Coll. on Media Services and on Amendments and Supplements to Certain Acts (the Media Services Act), as amended (hereinafter referred to as the “Media Services Act”), be considered sufficient to ensure compliance with such guarantees, or is it necessary for the effective application of Article 4(2), 5, paragraph 1 and 6, paragraph 3 of the EMFA, is it necessary to be able to sanction any violator, including the most senior manager and members of the board of a public service media organization or any other violator, for any violation of these provisions?

V. In relation to the expected result set out in Article 5 of the EMFA, can the decision of the legislator, who, by a law promulgated and effective before the entry into force of the (application) of the EMFA, replaced the original public service media with a new public service media, be considered a breach of the duty of loyal cooperation under Article 4(3) of the Treaty on European Union? If so, under what conditions?

2. The proceedings for the purpose of submitting preliminary questions to the Court of Justice of the European Union are suspended.