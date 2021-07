CJEU redefines sui generis database right

On 3 June 2021, the CJEU handed down its judgment in CV-Online Latvia v Melons (with Ilešič as a reporting judge), a case involving Melons’ infringement of CV-Online Latvia’s database of job advertisements arguably protected by the sui generis right. The case significantly alters the previous case law on the infringement test.

Read my and Estelle Derclaye’s comment on the Kluwer Copyright Blog.