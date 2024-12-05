[Save the Date] Decoding DSA Risk Assessments and Audits at LSE

In November 2024, very large online platforms and search engines published their first instalment of European risk assessments, audits, and audit implementation reports according to the EU Digital Services Act. The goal of this event is to discuss what the lengthy reports reveal about the first attempts of companies to comply with the new regulation.

Date & Time: Wednesday, 22.1.2025, 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 pm GMT

Place: Zoom or at LSE [Lecture Theatre, LSE Centre Building (CBG)]

Three experts with different backgrounds will join Dr Martin Husovec in a conversation:

Agne Kaarlep (Tremau) is the Head of Policy and Advisory at Tremau

(Tremau) is the Head of Policy and Advisory at Tremau Curtis Barnes (Delloite) is a Manager in the Delloite’s Algorithm and AI assurance team in London

(Delloite) is a Manager in the Delloite’s Algorithm and AI assurance team in London Prof. Lorna Woods (University of Essex) is a Professor of Internet Law at the University of Essex

The event will be recorded and later available online. You can register here (Zoom or in-person) here.

The risk assessments, audits and implementation reports are tracked by Alexander Hohlfeld here.