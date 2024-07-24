[Save the Date] European Platform Regulation after Two Years (+ Book Launch)

The EU Digital Services Act was officially adopted as law in October 2022. While it fully entered into force only in February 2024, some companies had to start complying with it already in summer 2023. In the United Kingdom, the Online Safety Act was granted royal assent in October 2023 after years of deliberation.

How did the industry practices change since 2022? What are the wins, missed opportunities, and future issues that regulators, civil society, and companies will have to solve? To discuss these questions, Dr Husovec is organising a public event on 11th of November (Monday) at the London School of Economics. Mark the date in your calendars.

Date: 11.11 (Monday), 1pm-7pm (registration to open in September)

The goal of the public event is two-fold. Firstly, the event aims to take stock of the development during the two years of the pioneering trust and safety regulation in Europe. Secondly, the goal is to reflect upon the ideas offered by a new book authored by Dr Martin Husovec, Principles of the Digital Services Act (Oxford University Press, 2024).

The confirmed speakers include:

Barbora Bukovska (Article 19)

Anupam Chander (Georgetown University)

Joris van Hoboken (University of Amsterdam)

Daphne Keller (Stanford University)

Martin Kretschmer (Glasgow)

Irene Roche Laguna (European Commission)

Sonia Livingstone (LSE)

Andrew Murray (LSE)

Benjamin Raue (University of Trier)

Graham Smith (Bird & Bird)

Damian Tambini (LSE)

Lorna Woods (University of Essex)

If you want to get notified when the registration opens, you can sign up here.